Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown wishes president well, criticizes lack of mask-wearing

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown wished the president and first lady a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19 but also took the time to criticize their alleged lack of wearing masks.

Releasing a statement on his social media pages, Brown, a Democrat, said he was “extremely troubled” by reports President Donald Trump and his family refused to wear masks at Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland and then held a fundraiser the next day. He said these actions endangered all of those who worked or attended the events.

His statement was released after President Trump confirmed he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The President has downplayed this virus for months, undermined scientists, shown he would rather focus on a Supreme Court power grab than a COVID relief package that includes worker protections, and refused to address this pandemic in a serious way,” the statement from Brown reads. “He owes it to the 200,000 Americans who have died because of his callousness to wear a mask and cancel his super-spreader rallies.”

Brown also called on Trump to reconsider his lawsuit to appeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The president’s physician said Trump and the first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

