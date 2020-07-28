Ohio Sen. Rulli wants to see House Bill 6 repealed, not replaced

He also said the Perry and Davis-Bessie nuclear plants here in Ohio cannot sustain themselves

(WKBN) – State Senator Michael Rulli said he was one of the first lawmakers to oppose House Bill 6 last year and is now pushing to have it repealed.

HB 6 is the plan to bail out nuclear power plants and was at the center of last week’s arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Rulli said although he’s glad to see Governor Mike DeWine and others support repealing the measure, they also want to see the law replaced.

“That makes me personally nervous. I don’t know how that’s gonna work out, I’m really curious. The devil’s gonna be in the details so we really need to look into that and we need to put a microscope on that repeal/replace,” Rulli said.

Rulli said he simply wants HB 6 repealed.

He also said the Perry and Davis-Bessie nuclear plants here in Ohio cannot sustain themselves, claiming natural gas powered plants, like the Lordstown Energy Center, can produce electricity for just a fraction of what nuclear plants can.

