UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s car was stolen — and later located just down the street — from his garage last Wednesday, according to the Upper Arlington Division of Police.

The secretary’s wife, Lauren LaRose, called 911 just before 4:20 a.m. on April 26 and said a burglary was in progress in the family’s garage. When officers arrived on scene, she told them her husband’s Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen, according to a police incident document obtained by NBC4.

The garage door was likely not closed by accident, according to Upper Arlington police.

The missing car held a garage door opener, credit card, campaign materials, and keys and a work ID inside. When police found the car around the corner, the credit card was still missing — and the document did not say whether they recovered other stolen property of Ohio’s election overseer.

LaRose has served as Ohio’s secretary of state since 2019 after a tenure in the Ohio General Assembly, and the 44-year-old has also long been rumored to be eying a 2024 U.S. Senate run — for incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s seat.

A spokesperson for LaRose told NBC4 the details of the incident document were accurate, but declined to comment further on the April 26 incident.