Ohio Secretary of State says Kent State shouldn’t have Jane Fonda speak there

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s Secretary of State is asking Kent State University to rescind its invitation to have actress and activist Jane Fonda to speak there.

Fonda is the featured speaker May 3. It’s part of a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the May 4 shootings that killed four students in 1970.

Fonda was there once before for a May 4th memorial in 1974.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted:

“There’s still time to right this wrong @KentState — rescind your invitation to @Janefonda.

The anniversary of this tragedy is not the time to pay a speaker who betrayed our service-members.

Just my perspective as a veteran.”

Fonda was a visible activist during the Vietnam War, drawing criticism after she was photographed on top of an anti-aircraft gun during a visit to North Vietnam in 1972. In a later interview, she expressed regret over that photo.

LaRose said in his tweet that Kent State is paying Fonda $83,000 to speak at the event.