COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The offices of the Ohio Secretary of State have moved to a downsized space with enhanced security.

The opening of the new office happened Monday at 180 Civic Center Drive in Columbus.

The new space offers on-site parking for employees and a secure guest parking option.

“We didn’t have access to on-site parking for our employees, and that’s a safety issue I wanted to address,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “This move allows us to downsize to a more functional, collaborative space that enhances our service to the people of Ohio. We’re able to do that through a lease arrangement that’s well below the market rate for downtown properties. Most importantly, the one-time costs associated with the move are funded at no cost to Ohio taxpayers.”

The relocation project began in 2019 after LaRose took office. He asked his staff to begin evaluating options pending the termination of the office’s current lease.

LaRose said the relocation project was funded by revenue received from business filing fees. The project was estimated to cost between $1.3 and $1.8 million. However, LaRose said the acquisition of $1.5 million in furniture and equipment that will become the property of the state has kept the cost at nearly “net neutral.”