TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of Black History Month, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is highlighting eight black-owned businesses that continue to make their communities better, including one in Trumbull County.

LaRose recognized Salt Me! in Trumbull County on Thursday.

“We are proud of our minority business owners for the work they do across Ohio, and for the inspiration they provide to others,” LaRose said.

Since taking office, Secretary LaRose has held more than a dozen minority business round tables to better understand their successes and challenges.

Last week, LaRose reported achieving a significant win on one of his top legislative priorities with the bipartisan passage of SB 105, legislation to reduce burdensome, unnecessary red tape requirements facing minority-owned businesses seeking Minority Business Enterprise certification.

Other businesses in the spotlight include:

The Stack – Chillicothe, Ross County Hutch Baby – Cincinnati, Hamilton County E.E. Ward Storage and Moving – Grove City, Franklin County Bam & Bros Barbershop – Athens, Athens County Zanzibar – Cleveland, Cuyahoga County Onyx Café – Toledo, Lucas County ARK Restoration and Construction – Toledo, Lucas County

You can find more information about the businesses here.