MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Massillon City high school was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday after administration received two phone calls of a threat, later determined to be a hoax, according to the school district.

Massillon City Schools notified the public that Washington High School had received two separate calls of bomb threats in back-to-back calls at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The school said for the safety of all involved, students were not released but rather were moved to a designated area outside of the school.

“The safety of the students and staff is top priority in any response that could result in harm,” a release from Massillon Police Department read, in part. “Administrators from the school promptly and safely removed students and staff to a designated area outside the school.”

Massillon Police Department along with the Stark County Sheriff’s Department swept the building with bomb dogs and eventually cleared the building. Students and staff were allowed re-entry to the school just after 1 p.m.

The district posted the following statement on its social media, “We appreciate the cooperation of our students, staff and parents. The threat has been deemed a hoax that has recently been publicized nationwide as swatting.”

It also thanked law enforcement for its part in keeping everyone safe.

“We appreciate the immediate response and leadership of our local law enforcement. Their leadership and action was invaluable. Together, these first responders and the administration quickly assessed the threat and executed the high school evacuation and implemented search procedures necessary to keep students and staff safe,” the school said in a statement.

Police state the investigation is currently ongoing.

Students began school on Aug. 17.