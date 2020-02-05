Ohio school district gets active shooter detection dog

Sailor is trained to find guns and ammunition, as well as apprehend a shooter

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WJW) – The Garaway Local School District in Sugarcreek, Ohio in Tuscarawas County is among the first with an active shooter detection dog trained to prevent a school shooting.

Sailor, a Belgium Malinois, is trained to detect gunfire and sniff out firearms and ammunition in the schools, which are home to about 1,200 students, according to Superintendent Jim Millet.

“We’re the first in Ohio to have a dog like this. The second in the country,” he said.

He said Sailor, acquired from Skool Dogs Inc., is a priceless addition to the district’s security.

A grant helped them pay for Sailor.

“Cost $25,000. We got a $10,000 discount, so $15,000 was the cost. We did not have to use local tax funds for that,” Millet said.

Although Sailor is in training, he is already zeroing in on potential threats. During a drill Tuesday, he found a gun inside of a student’s locker. The gun was put there before the drill as a test for Sailor.

“It’s something that’s never been used inside a school for the safety of the kids,” said Joe Nick, Skool Dogs, Inc. founder. “We were always there too late. I thought that if we could invent something that would get there or be there when, God forbid, this incident took place.”

Nick will be in the district for the next several days making sure Sailor is equipped to handle the task ahead.

Jason Wallick, a recently-appointed district school safety official and former teacher, will be Sailor’s handler.

“Anytime there is active gunfire in the building, he will drag me to the scene,” Wallick said. “I will release him and he would apprehend the shooter.”

District officials expect Sailor will be able to serve 10 years. Millet said an area veterinary clinic donated ongoing care for Sailor.