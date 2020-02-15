Ohio School district cancels basketball game, dance over threat

A community recreation center near the high school was evacuated Saturday afternoon during a volleyball tournament

Westfield Center, Ohio – An Ohio school district has canceled a basketball game and a winter dance because of a undisclosed threat directed at its high school.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Cloverleaf Local Schools Superintendent Daryl Kubilus sent a private alert to the school community Saturday saying the game and dance had been canceled after consulting with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

A community recreation center near the high school was evacuated Saturday afternoon during a volleyball tournament.

The district’s website said it would remain closed “until further notice.”

Kubilus said more information would be available Monday.

