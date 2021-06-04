Ohio school district agrees to pay $3M in bullied child’s suicide

This undated file photo provided by Cornelia Reynolds shows her son Gabriel Taye when he was in second grade. The parents of 8-year-old Taye, who killed himself after being persistently bullied, can move forward with a lawsuit against the Cincinnati school district that alleges wrongful death and other charges, a federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Cornelia Reynolds via AP)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy who killed himself after being bullied repeatedly at an Ohio school have reached a tentative $3 million settlement with his school district.

The agreement announced Friday will go to the school board for Cincinnati Public Schools on Monday for approval in the Gabriel Taye case that dates to 2017.

The schools also agreed to actions to prevent a repeat of such bullying with such steps as training and supervising all staff on anti-bullying reforms and working to identify repeat offenders, victims and locations.

There will be two years of oversight of the district’s anti-bullying plan.