Ohio school bus safety bill looks to put brakes on illegal bus passing

Some lawmakers say current punishments for illegally passing a school bus are not harsh enough and the law needs to be changed

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Every year, thousands of Ohioans illegally pass a school bus even though its stop sign arm is extended and its lights are flashing red.​ This reckless action can be borne out of impatience, distraction or just plain ignorance but regardless of the reason, the potential consequences do not change. The lives of children hang in the balance.​

Each time a driver illegally passes a school bus, it’s yet another opportunity to invite tragedy and destroy the lives of a child and their family.

Many drivers understand this and have accepted the minor inconvenience of frequently stopping as the school bus picks up kids along its route until they have an opportunity to safely and properly pass the bus.​

However, there are some that just don’t get it and the current punishments are not keeping them from driving poorly.​

Lawmakers are looking at making some changes that may turn even their heads.​ Three bills were combined into one Thursday, all revolving around school bus safety.​

The first bill allows school bus mounted cameras to be used for investigations in which police are seeking the identity of a driver who violates the no passing law.​

Current law requires the bus driver obtain the license plate in order to help police but in the moment, things happen quickly and with children in harm’s way, bus drivers aren’t looking at the car but where the kids are.​

Mounted cameras would be used in conjunction with the bus driver’s recollection of the event to help police investigate the incident. Any footage would be able to corroborate evidence in case there was a citation given.​

A citation for this violation can only be given if the driver of the offending vehicle is identified.​ Once the offender is cited, the video or pictures can also be used in court as evidence.​

Transitioning to another part of the bill, the penalties for violating this law increase as well. Fines go up and minimum amounts of time are added to the suspension of drivers’ licenses.​

Currently, the license can be suspended from one day to one year with a fine of up to $500, depending on the judge’s discretion.​ The bill would increase that to $1,000 for the first offense with more fines for repeat offenders.​

Repeat offenders could see their licenses suspended for a minimum of three months to a maximum of two years for a second offense, and a minimum of six months to a maximum of three years for a third offense. A third offense also carries four points on their license.​

The bill’s sponsor, State Representative Richard Brown, said this would give the law real teeth that people should take notice of.​

The bill would also bring attention to educational material posted at the BMV/DMV that explains when drivers are permitted to pass a school bus and when they are not. This part of the bill comes from a piece of legislation introduced by State Representative Niraj Antani.

Brown said it’s a great piece of legislation and he’s glad he was able to combine all three bills into one.​

Finally, the bill carries an appropriation of $1 million to help pay for cameras for school buses.

While not a tremendous amount of money, it could help offset the cost of equipment for some of the smaller districts that don’t have money dedicated to such resources.​

Brown said it would be illogical to think the state could pay for cameras to go on every single school bus in the state, and that the appropriation is there to help those who need it most.​

Meanwhile, he is hopeful the bill will pass, given it has parts that originated on both sides of the aisle.​

With that being said, the bill has a long way to go before it can reach the governor’s desk.

As the final two months of the first half of the current General Assembly nears on November 1, lawmakers will have a lot on their plates between now and when they begin working on the midsession Capital Improvements Budget.

With yet another budget set to take up a significant amount of time, only to be finalized right before lawmakers go on summer break at the end of June, the clock is ticking on all currently introduced legislation. Competition for space on committee agendas is starting to get crowded.​

If the bill cannot get through the House before the end of spring, it may not make it through the entire process at all. Lawmakers will once again be on break for the better part of four months campaigning, only coming back to start the lame-duck part of the General Assembly and pass bills after the 2020 election in early November.​

Yes, there are 14 months left to get stuff done but real working time on legislation is much, much less than that.