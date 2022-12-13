See a previous report on the stolen central Ohio Santa sleigh above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen from a parking lot.

Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked to be identified as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, used the car to travel around central Ohio, taking pictures with children and their families.

The couple had the car for nearly two years, and after filing a police report, asked people online to be on the lookout. Then in a Tuesday update, Mr. and Mrs. Claus said someone found their car off of Leonard Avenue and reported it. Seeing it in person, the couple told NBC4 that the interior was “trashed” and had a few items missing, but other than that, there was no damage.

The steering column in the stolen Kia Sportage was torn open to hotwire the car. (Courtesy Photo/Mr. and Mrs. Claus)

The couple shared photos of the salvaged “sleigh,” which showed the common signs of the Kia and Hyundai theft trend in Columbus. The car’s steering column had been torn open, with the thief using a now well-known trick to start and steal it.

The Clauses told NBC4 they have been especially appreciative of everyone who reached out as they looked for their car.

“Just everybody — friends, family, people we don’t know — have reached out with their condolences, and they’re on the lookout for it,” Mrs. Claus said. “The word has spread big time.”

The suspect hasn’t been found as of Tuesday, but Mrs. Claus hoped whoever was responsible turns themselves in.

“Hold them accountable,” Mrs. Claus said. “If nothing else, make them do community service. I’m not opposed to them doing community service to give back to the community because that’s what it’s all about.”