Ohio residents report scam calls claiming to be from Ohio Homeland Security

The scam callers try to identify themselves as OHS representatives and convince listeners their private information has been compromised

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Homeland Security Department is warning residents about spoofed calls from scammers concerning stolen identity claims.

According to the OHS, the calls appear to come from their main line, (614) 387-6171. But the caller ID has been spoofed, or intentionally falsified to look like it’s an official call, an effort to trick residents.

Ohioans have reported the scam callers try to identify themselves as OHS representatives and convince listeners their private information has been compromised.

By spoofing, the caller is able to mask their real number, making it difficult to trace.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety oversees OHS and reminds Ohioans they do not “investigate personal identity theft and would not make these kinds of phone calls to Ohio residents.”

“If you receive these calls, don’t fall for this scam,” said Ohio Homeland Security Executive Director Brian Quinn. “Hang up immediately and report it to either your local law enforcement or the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center (STACC) at 1-877-647-4683.”

OHS recommends residents be wary of caller IDs and hang up whenever they hear a suspicious message. You can also sign up for the National Do Not Call registry to avoid scam calls.