Ohio research group urges lawmakers to enact policies that help save newspapers

Ohio

The report says the number of newspaper journalists in Ohio has dropped 43% in six years

(WKBN) – A group called Policy Matters Ohio recently released a report showing that the number of newspaper journalists in Ohio has dropped 43% in six years. Now, the group is urging lawmakers to enact policies that support local news.

The group recommends that the state legislature should increase the appropriation for public broadcasting by $5 million a year, and that a state-funded group should be created that is dedicated to supporting local journalism.

Nationally, the group recommends that Congress should change the laws to allow newspapers to operate as non-profits, and that companies like Facebook and Google should be taxed for their online advertising.

