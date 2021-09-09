Ohio Republicans to offer redistricting map as panel reconvenes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The panel charged with redrawing Ohio’s state legislative districts will reconvene to consider a map drawn by Republican lawmakers.
Matt Huffman is the GOP president of the Ohio Senate. He said Wednesday that a map drawn by House and Senate Republicans will be presented to the Ohio Redistricting Commission Thursday.
The map is similar at some points to a map presented last week by Senate Democrats.
Huffman says the commission will vote on a final version of a map Thursday afternoon.
The commission then plans three public hearings to begin as soon as this weekend. The commission missed its Sept. 1 map deadline.