Ohio Republicans to offer redistricting map as panel reconvenes

Areeqe Hammad, of Cleveland, testifies at the first public hearing of the Ohio Redistricting Commission at Cleveland State University, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The panel charged with redrawing Ohio’s state legislative districts will reconvene to consider a map drawn by Republican lawmakers.

Matt Huffman is the GOP president of the Ohio Senate. He said Wednesday that a map drawn by House and Senate Republicans will be presented to the Ohio Redistricting Commission Thursday.

The map is similar at some points to a map presented last week by Senate Democrats.

Huffman says the commission will vote on a final version of a map Thursday afternoon.

The commission then plans three public hearings to begin as soon as this weekend. The commission missed its Sept. 1 map deadline.