Ohio Rep. Bob Latta contracts COVID-19 after vaccination

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta has become the second member of Congress from Ohio to test positive this week for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.
The Republican lawmaker from the 5th Congressional District announced Tuesday he contracted the virus after he was exposed to someone who also tested positive.
Latta’s tweet came shortly after U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced he had also joined the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have contracted the virus since it began to spread in the U.S. in March 2020.