COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission has failed to meet a court-set deadline for fixing state legislative maps.

The maps were twice rejected by the state’s high court for being gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

Republicans leading the panel threw up their hands and declared an impasse Thursday, after voting down an alternative map advanced by Democrats.

In a Feb. 7 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court had set Thursday as the deadline for a new version.

The map-drawing process driven by the 2020 Census intended for new lines to be in place for the 2022 primary, which is May 3.