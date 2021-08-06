Ohio redistricting panel cites Census data lag for inaction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The closely watched panel pivotal to redrawing Ohio’s congressional and legislative districts has kicked off with a whimper.
Officials again pointed Friday to delayed release of 2020 Census figures even as the clock on their September deadlines continues ticking.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine convened the high-powered Ohio Redistricting Commission for a Statehouse hearing that lasted about 7 minutes. That included administration of oaths to its members. Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp and Democratic state Sen. Vernon Sykes, of Akron, were appointed co-chairs.
Cupp announced nine upcoming public meetings around the state. Dates and locations were not yet available.