COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court heard three different lawsuits Wednesday filed against the state’s new House and Senate district maps. These maps were the first drawn since Ohio voters changed the process back in 2015.

The maps were passed on a party-line vote by members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. In court, plaintiffs argued that Republicans on the commission gerrymandered districts to favor the Republican party and ultimately violated the constitution.

“We were very clear about what we wanted,” said Katy Shanahan, state director of All On The Line. “We wanted a fair redistricting process that ultimately landed fair maps that are actually representative of Ohio and that’s not what we got.”

Lawyers representing House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, and the Redistricting Commission said members negotiated in good faith.

“At the end of the day, the people got a less partisan plan,” said Phillip Strach, representative of Ohio Senate President Steve Huffman and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp.

Justices will now consider both sides of the argument and decide whether to throw out the current maps. If that does happen, the same commission will oversee the creation of new maps.