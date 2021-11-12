Ohio ranked #1 in Midwest for apprenticeships, how can you get involved?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is ranked #1 in the Midwest for the number of apprenticeships in the state, and #3 nationally, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week, the Ohio Department of Commerce is reminding employers and potential employees about Ohio’s Manufacturing Mentorship Program. This program is a pre-apprenticeship aimed at getting 16 and 17 years old in the trades.

“Manufacturing is a huge sector, not only for registered apprenticeships in Ohio but nationally as well, and most of the manufacturers in Ohio pull from the secondary tech-education centers. The issue is that there are students that are interested in manufacturing in traditional high schools who don’t really have an established pathway to gain exposure to the manufacturing sector. That’s where the Manufacturing Mentorship Program comes in,” said Patrick Reardon, deputy superintendent of the Division of Industrial Compliance with the Department of Commerce.

Employers interested in the program can find out more on the Ohio Department of Commerce website.

In addition to the teen program, adult apprentices are in high demand in the state. Many areas trades include elevator, electrical, boiler, structural, plumber and more.

Local apprenticeships can be found on the Western Reserve Building Trades website.

The Ohio Wage and Hour Bureau regulates pay for apprenticeships. The only people on those projects who can be paid less than the established journeyperson wage rate are registered apprentices. This not only gives registered apprentices a chance to get hands-on experience, but it encourages companies to employ apprentices and help them grow.