Ohio prosecutor drops appeal of man wrongly imprisoned for years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor has dropped an appeal opposing a judge’s ruling that a former death row man was wrongly imprisoned for two decades. But the prosecutor is urging state officials not to compensate the former prisoner.

Cleveland.com reports that Joseph D’Ambrosio was released without conditions in 2010 after a judge determined that prosecutors withheld evidence that could have exonerated him.

He had been accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Anthony Klann in 1988.

D’Ambrosio is entitled to receive compensation for wrongful imprisonment.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley on Monday said he opposes the payout but agreed to drop the case at the request of Ohio’s Attorney General’s office.