A story about the study of children’s use of social media can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Under an Ohio proposal that’s part of the state budget plan, social media platforms would have to get a parent’s approval before letting a child 16 or younger sign up.

The Social Media Parental Notification Act was submitted as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 2023-24 executive budget. If it becomes law, social media sites would have 90 days to get in accordance.

Companies like Facebook (Meta), Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and other social media and online gaming apps would be required to create a separate splash page when someone enters their age as 16 or younger. The app would then be required to obtain parental approval and send a letter with written confirmation to the parents.

In the event a parent or legal guardian doesn’t allow their child to use the social media app, the company must “deny access or use of the online website, online service, online product, or online feature by the child,” according to an information sheet from DeWine’s office.

The proposal is being advocated by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

“Social media companies are making billions from products that can be very harmful to our kids, [and] we need to give parents more tools to protect their children,” he wrote in a social media post.