Ohio property has 90 dogs removed; some found dead on scene

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – At the request of the Belmont County Animal Rescue League (BCARL), the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) said 90 neglected, mixed-breed dogs were removed from a property in Ohio.

The animals were removed from a house on Old New Cut Road in Shadyside.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found the animals living in a single-wide dilapidated trailer, and many were confined to a dark room with no access to fresh air, food or water.

The dogs were exposed to dangerous levels of ammonia, and deceased dogs were also found on scene.

Some animals had severe untreated medical conditions, including puncture wounds, scarring and painful eye conditions, and several puppies and dogs needed emergency transport to receive critical care.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was offered housing at the Salvation Army but declined.

“Working alongside law enforcement and animal welfare professionals to assist with cases of cruelty and neglect is a key part of the ASPCA’s work to improve the lives of animals in communities nationwide,” said Teresa Ladner, Senior Director of Investigations for the ASPCA Legal Advocacy & Investigations team. “While many of the dogs rescued today will require medical and behavioral treatment, we are grateful to collaborate with BCARL and the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office to bring these neglected animals to safety and provide them with the much-needed care and attention they deserve.”

“When we initially began investigating this case, we quickly realized that a rescue of this size would tax our resources,” said Howard Goldman, Director of Operations for BCARL. “We recognized the importance of acting quickly, so we reached out to the ASPCA for assistance, who has since played a vital role in this case. We are grateful to have also received cooperation from local law enforcement at the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Adult Protective Services and other Belmont County entities.”