COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio program that helps employers fund the cost of training employees has opened for the next round of awards.

The TechCred program awards up to $30,000 to businesses needing to train their employees or obtain “tech-focused credentials” for them, according to Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

Some of the top industries awarded during the last round included Manufacturing, Construction, and Transportation and Warehousing Services.

“Not everyone thinks of construction when they think of technology, but every industry is impacted by how technology is changing the way we work,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Through this round of TechCred, we had an increase of construction companies apply to upskill or reskill their employees, demonstrating the need for new skills in the industry. I look forward to seeing this trend continue throughout the state and in other industries.”

In the last round of grants, 430 employers were approved for funding, providing 4,961 tech-focused credentials to employees, according to Husted.

The current application period for the next round is open now until Sept. 29. Employers can apply now at TechCred Ohio.