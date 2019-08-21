Ohio prison inmate charged in slaying of fellow inmate

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio prison inmate who a newspaper reports confessed in a letter to killing a fellow inmate has been charged in the slaying.

A Warren County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Joel Drain this week on aggravated murder and other charges in the April slaying of 29-year-old Christopher Richardson. Both were then inmates at a state prison near Lebanon.

The Columbus Dispatch reported in July that it received a letter from Drain confessing to Richardson’s slaying. The newspaper reported Drain wrote that Richardson “tried to stand up for a known child molester” and was given “what he deserved.”

Drain is serving 30 years to life for a 2016 slaying. He was moved to the super-maximum security prison in Youngstown after Richardson was attacked.

Court records don’t show an attorney for Drain.

08/21/19 12:24:58 (GMT -4:00)