Ohio primary election registration deadline looming

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio presidential primary election this year falls on March 17. The deadline to register for that election is Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2020.

The primary registration deadline is also the last day you can make any corrections on your current registration.

In order to vote in Ohio, you must be at least 18 years old and be an Ohio resident for at least 30 days prior to the election.

You can register online through the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need your name, date of birth, address, an Ohio ID and the last four digits of your social security number. You can also fill out a registration form at your local county board of elections.

Ohio will most likely have 11 candidates on the ballot for the presidential primary – 10 Democrats and one Republican as President Donald Trump seeks re-election.

Early voting begins on Feb. 19 and ends March 16.

Polls will open March 17, which is also St. Patrick’s Day, at 6:30 a.m. in Ohio and close at 7:30 p.m.

Ohio law requires every voter to produce a form of ID. Acceptable forms of identification are listed below:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;

A military identification;

A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;

An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;

An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or

An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

If you do not have any of the above forms of identification you may provide either your Ohio driver’s license or state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number and cast a provisional ballot. Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted.

You can find guidelines for utility bills and other acceptable documents on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.