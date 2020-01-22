Ohio priest with allegations spreading to Geauga County enters plea

An Ohio priest with allegations out of Geauga County and other communities pleaded not guilty Wednesday to child sex crime charges

Father Robert McWilliams, facing child porn charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio priest with allegations out of Geauga County and other communities pleaded not guilty Wednesday to child sex crime charges.

According to WJW Fox 8, Father Robert McWilliams was arrested December 5 at St. Joseph Parish is Strongsville.

That case was based on an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the indictment, additional crimes took place from October 2018 through December 2019. He was indicted on those 21 additional charges last week.

His $50,000 bond was continued Wednesday.

McWilliams also faces a charge out of Munson Township in Geauga County of soliciting a local child for nude photos.

