Ohio priest punished for going to Trump rally before Capitol riot

Even though he wasn't part of the violent group going after police, the priest said a church leader told him he was "guilty by association"

LIMA, Ohio (AP) – An Orthodox priest from Ohio says he has been suspended for three months for going to President Donald Trump’s rally near the White House before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Father Mark Hodges says he was told by a church leader that he was “guilty by association.”

Hodges says he marched toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, but left when he saw a group violently going after the police.

He calls the suspension unjust.

The archbishop from the Diocese of the Midwest Orthodox Church in America confirmed the suspension but won’t comment on the details.