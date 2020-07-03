Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Ohio priest indicted on federal child pornography charges

Ohio

Reverend Robert McWilliams on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Father Robert McWilliams, facing child porn charges

CLEVELAND (AP) – An Ohio Roman Catholic priest has been indicted in federal court on sexual exploitation and child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland issued a statement Thursday alleging 40-year-old Robert McWilliams posed as a female online to contact boys, some of whom he knew from parishes where he served, and persuaded and threatened them to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves.

McWilliams also is accused of paying a boy he met on a social networking website for sex. A message seeking comment was left with McWilliams’ attorney Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award