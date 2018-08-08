Ohio praises ECOT ruling, defends documentation
ECOT argued the Education Department overstepped its authority
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Education says it's pleased it has won a legal challenge over its authority to use student participation data, not just enrollment, to determine funding for a now-shuttered online charter school.
Spokeswoman Brittany Halpin says in a statement that the Ohio Supreme Court's 4-2 ruling in the state's favor Wednesday "confirms the expectation that Ohio's online schools document the education they provide."
The ruling against the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, which closed in January, involves $60 million from one school year that the state says ECOT must repay.
Halpin says requiring documentation ultimately is "what's best for students and taxpayers alike."
ECOT argued the Education Department overstepped its authority when relying on student learning time data. ECOT said it was treated wrongly and differently than brick-and-mortar schools.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also released a statement about the ruling on Wednesday:
Today’s Ohio Supreme Court ruling is the result of more than two years of litigation through my office, as well as the efforts of the Ohio Department of Education before that, to hold ECOT accountable. This victory in our state’s highest court removes questions which could potentially slow down or delay proceedings to recover taxpayer dollars. My office will continue our efforts to recover taxpayer dollars from William Lager and other ECOT affiliates. I commend the work of special counsel and attorneys in my office on this case and on the recovery litigation to come.