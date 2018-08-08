Ohio praises ECOT ruling, defends documentation

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Education says it's pleased it has won a legal challenge over its authority to use student participation data, not just enrollment, to determine funding for a now-shuttered online charter school.

Spokeswoman Brittany Halpin says in a statement that the Ohio Supreme Court's 4-2 ruling in the state's favor Wednesday "confirms the expectation that Ohio's online schools document the education they provide."

The ruling against the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, which closed in January, involves $60 million from one school year that the state says ECOT must repay.

Halpin says requiring documentation ultimately is "what's best for students and taxpayers alike."

ECOT argued the Education Department overstepped its authority when relying on student learning time data. ECOT said it was treated wrongly and differently than brick-and-mortar schools.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also released a statement about the ruling on Wednesday: