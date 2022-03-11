COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio’s capital have shot and wounded a man they say was firing at vehicles on Interstate 71.

Columbus police say the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the attacks Friday morning.

No other gunfire-related injuries were reported.

Drivers reported someone on the side of the highway next to a car was firing at vehicles shortly before 10 a.m. Video posted by TV stations shows police being fired on and returning fire.

Police say at least three cars were hit by the suspect’s initial gunfire.

Police say they are investigating whether the attacks stemmed from a domestic incident.