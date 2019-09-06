LIVE NOW /
Ohio police search for stolen rollercoaster

If you happen to see it, or if someone you know suddenly has a roller coaster in their yard, contact authorities

Police in Ohio want the public to help them find a stolen roller coaster.

Someone made off with the thrill ride from the Union County Fairgrounds last week.

A traffic camera snapped a photo of the Renegade Roller Coaster last Tuesday.

It’s a small coaster geared for kids called a “go-gator.”

The ride is part of a traveling carnival and fits on a trailer.

Someone hitched that trailer to their pick up truck and drove off with it.

If you happen to see it, or if someone you know suddenly has a roller coaster in their yard, contact authorities.

