COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A landlord allegedly stabbed one of his tenants as he tried to turn off the water to the man’s apartment Sunday, according to police in Columbus, Ohio.

Officers responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. and met with the tenant, a 58-year-old man, and a witness.

The tenant told police his landlord, a 30-year-old man, had come to his apartment and was trying to shut off the water.

Police said when the victim went to talk to his landlord, they got into an argument and fought about the water. The landlord then allegedly used a cutting instrument he was using to chop away ice and snow around the water shutoff to stab the victim once in the side before fleeing the scene.

The tenant was treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.