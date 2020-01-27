Ohio police say 15-year-old boy killed while playing video game

PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an Ohio teen was fatally shot after another teen pointed a gun laser in his eyes to distract him during a video game, and the gun went off.

A complaint filed in juvenile court in Licking County in central Ohio Monday charged a 15-year-old boy with a juvenile count of reckless homicide.

The complaint said the boys routinely “mess around with guns and pull the trigger.”

Police say an investigation continues and they aren’t ready to say yet whether it was an accident.

The 15-year-old victim was found dead at the scene early Sunday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)