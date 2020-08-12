Ohio police officer indicted on 24 counts of unauthorized use of investigative databases

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A Veterans Affairs police officer was indicted on 15 counts unauthorized use of law enforcement equipment, data bases, and tampering with records.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Horace Ryan Green, 54, of Springfield, Ohio, used database systems for selfish purposes.

“This man was an entrusted employee who abused his position to obtain law enforcement data on coworkers and acquaintances for his own personal non-law enforcement purposes,” said O’Brien in a news release. “It is alleged that between June of 2017 through October of 2019, Greene conducted unauthorized searches to acquire personal information on other Columbus VA police officers and VA employees, as well as non-VA employees.”

The investigation was completed by the VA Office of Inspector General Criminal Investigations Division, the VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement, and the Columbus VA Police for their investigation of this case.

Arraignment for Greene is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26th at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 2A at 345 S. High Street in downtown Columbus.