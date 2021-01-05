Ohio police: No aggressive action by dog found on baby who died

The 911 caller said he woke up and found the dog on top of the 4-month-old

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say they haven’t found any indication of aggressive action on the part of a dog that a 911 caller said was found lying on top of a 4-month-old Ohio girl who was later pronounced dead on New Year’s Eve.

But police told the Dayton Daily News on Monday that despite those initial indications, a referral “was made to the Animal Resource Center to follow up on the animals” in the Dayton home.

Emergency dispatchers in Montgomery County said the 911 caller said he awoke to find the “puppy” on top of the baby, who was unconscious and wasn’t breathing.

Raelynn Larrison was pronounced dead at a hospital.