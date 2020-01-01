Ohio police investigate multiple New Year’s Eve shootings

In Cincinnati, police say three people were wounded in a single 2 a.m. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police across Ohio had their hands full New Year’s Eve with multiple reports of shootings.

In Cleveland, police reported 10 separate instances of shootings, including one fatality, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One of those included a 1 a.m. shooting at a club that wounded four people.

In Cincinnati, police say three people were wounded in a single 2 a.m. shooting and a fourth person was wounded in another shooting at 2:30 a.m.

In Akron, police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man reported about 10:30 p.m.

