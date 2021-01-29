Ohio police chief forced out in wake of Andre Hill killing

The mayor said Columbus residents have lost faith in the chief and police department's ability to change by itself

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The mayor of Ohio’s capital city has forced out the police chief amid cries of racial injustice and continued anger over the killing of Andre Hill.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, a Democrat, announced the removal Thursday of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan.

Ginther said it had become clear to him that Quinlan could not implement the changes that Ginther wanted.

Ginther said Columbus residents have lost faith in Quinlan and the police department’s ability to change by itself.

Quinlan said while he hoped to remain in the position, he respects the decision.