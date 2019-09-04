Ohio patrol reports 10 crash deaths over Labor Day weekend

Troopers say 10 people died in crashes this past weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The State Highway Patrol says there were slightly fewer deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the long Labor Day weekend.

Troopers say 10 people died in crashes this past weekend, down from 12 traffic fatalities over the holiday last year.

The patrol says alcohol was a factor in at least two of the deaths and three people who died in crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers made over 660 arrests for impaired driving and nearly 350 drug-related arrests. They also cited just over 4,000 travelers for not properly using safety belts.

