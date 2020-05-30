Ohio order signed to reopen daycare centers; officially reopen Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Daycares are set to reopen in Ohio Sunday as long as they follow guidelines by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that the order to reopen the daycare providers was signed by Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton.

DeWine announced the reopening date of May 31 two weeks ago.

Guidelines set by the order include limiting children, depending on their ages, to no more than nine per room, and setting stipulations to pick up and drop off procedures.

Among the guidelines set by the state are:

Childcare providers must work with reduced staff-to-child ratios, which the order states as one staff member per four infants with no more than six children per room; one staff member per six toddlers; one staff member per nine preschool children; and one staff member per nine school-age children.

Daily symptom screenings of staff and children

Face coverings should be worn by all staff members if they are medically able to do so

Frequent hand washing of both staff and children

Stagger drop-off and pick-up times to ensure social distancing

Limit parent and visitor entry to the facilities

The order permits facilities to use temporary walls to divide rooms into smaller spaces to help accommodate more classrooms.

You can read the full order below.

APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ORDER.