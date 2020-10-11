Ohio officials: Some ballots reported incorrect may be right

Franklin County officials said in a news release dated Saturday that the vendor supporting the board initially reported an analysis indicating that 49,669 incorrect ballots were mailed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Ohio say some of the nearly 50,000 absentee ballots reported last week to be incorrect may have been correct after all, but replacement ballots will be sent to all of the affected voters in the county that is home to the state’s capital and largest city.

Franklin County officials said in a news release dated Saturday that the vendor supporting the board initially reported an analysis indicating that 49,669 incorrect ballots were mailed.

But officials said a revised analysis by the vendor “determined that some of the 49,669 ballots may have in fact been correct.” But replacement ballots are being sent to each voter affected.

More stories from WKBN.com: