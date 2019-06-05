Ohio officials list number and size of Memorial Day tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Damage assessment teams will be on the ground Wednesday and Thursday in Ohio looking at the damage from tornadoes that his the state on Memorial Day.

Federal and state teams will look at 10 with large impacts from the storm.

The damage assessment will determine if Ohio is eligible to receive federal assistance for those impacted by the storms.

Once the joint preliminary damage assessment is complete, FEMA and SBA will give their report to the Ohio EMA. If federal impact criteria are met, Governor Mike DeWine can request a Presidential Disaster Declaration, and President Donald Trump would ultimately determine whether any federal assistance is granted.

The types of federal assistance that Ohio could potentially qualify for include:

– FEMA Individual Assistance: limited grant assistance, and

– SBA: low-interest loans.

The National Weather Service confirmed 21 tornadoes struck Ohio Memorial Day night through the morning of May 28. These include one EF 4, two EF 3s, four EF-2s, six EF-1s and eight EF-0s.

EF4 – Trotwood, Montgomery County

EF3 – Beavercreek, Greene County

EF3 – Celina, Mercer County

EF2 – South of Vandalia, Montgomery County

EF2 – Near Laurelville, Hocking County

EF2 – Near West Milton, Miami County

EF2 – Northeast of Jamestown, Greene County

EF1 – South of Tarlton, Pickaway County

EF1 – Roseville, Perry County

EF1 – New Madison, Darke County

EF1 – West of Wapakoneta, Auglaize County

EF1 – Jamestown, Greene County

EF1 – South of Hollandsburg, Darke County

EF0 – Elizabeth Township, Miami County

EF0 – Uniopolis, Auglaize County

EF0 – Near Phillipsburg, Miami/Montgomery counties

EF0 – Southeast of Circleville, Pickaway County

EF0 – Waynesfield, Auglaize County

EF0 – Between Belle Center & Kenton, Hardin County

EF0 – Northwest of Zaleski, Vinton County

EF0 – South of Troy, Miami County