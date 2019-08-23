Ohio officials investigate 6 reports of vaping illness

Federal health officials said they are looking into more than 150 possible cases in 16 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Health officials say they’re investigating reports of six Ohioans who vape who experienced breathing illnesses.

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday asked healthcare providers to report all suspected cases of serious pulmonary illness where the cause is unclear and the patients have a history of vaping, or using e-cigarettes.

Dr. Amy Acton is the director of the state Health Department. She says such reports of illnesses contradict the widespread notion that vaping is safe.

“We are seeing a tremendous increase in vaping among our youth, which is a public health crisis,” she said. “There is a perception that vaping is safe, and these reports of serious pulmonary illness linked to e-cigarette or vaping product use show that this is simply not true.”

Symptoms experienced by patients have included coughing, shortness of breath, and fatigue and in some cases required hospitalization.

Earlier this week, federal health officials said they are looking into more than 150 possible cases in 16 states.

