Ohio officer who stuffed snow in man’s mouth during arrest quits

This image from an Akron Police Department officer’s body camera shows Charles Hicks II being held down in the snow during his arrest on Feb. 7, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. John Turnure, a white officer who stuffed snow into the mouth of Hicks during the arrest, has resigned. Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 issued a statement Thursday, April 8, 2021, saying Turnure’s resignation was for “various personal and professional reasons” but it was not an admission of wrongdoing. (Akron Police Department via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio police officer who stuffed snow into the mouth of a man being arrested for domestic violence has resigned.

Akron’s interim police chief said Thursday that John Turnure submitted his resignation March 30. OP Akron Lodge 7 issued a statement Thursday defending the actions of Turnure, who is white, during the arrest of Charles Hicks II, who is Black.

The statement said Turnure’s resignation was for “various personal and professional reasons” but it was not an admission of wrongdoing.

Video from Turnure’s body camera shows him forcing snow into Hicks’ mouth.

Akron’s mayor apologized for the disrespect of a citizen.