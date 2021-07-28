Ohio officer returns gunfire, kills suspect during burglary

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio responding to a burglary call shot and killed a man who police said had opened fire on the officer.

The shooting took place Tuesday night when the officer arrived on the scene on Rondowa Avenue.

According to police, a man came out of the home holding a gun and fired at the 24-year veteran of the police force. The officer returned fire and the man fled down the street before collapsing.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the man died at a hospital. His identity is unknown.

The officer was not injured.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the shooting.

No other details were available.