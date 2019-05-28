Ohio

Ohio offers $650,000 to help address hepatitis A outbreak

Posted: May 27, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Health is offering $650,000 split among local health agencies to offset costs of addressing the statewide hepatitis A outbreak that was declared nearly a year ago.

The agency says the money can help cover costs of prevention and control efforts. That includes vaccinating people who aren’t in high-risk groups that can get the vaccine supplied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agencies have until June 4 to apply for their share of the funding.

Ohio has seen nearly 2,300 cases of hepatitis A since January 2018. More than half resulted in hospitalizations. Eight people died.

