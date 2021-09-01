Ohio native speaks at Cedarville University after winning silver in Tokyo

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley native who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics returned home Tuesday.

Grace Norman landed at Dayton International Airport late Tuesday night after bringing home the silver in the women’s PTS5 Triathlon event. It was her second time competing in the Paralympics. She will be competing again in three weeks at the Collegiate National Championships.

The Cedarville University alum spoke at a news conference at the university on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“I wanted to race this race without any regrets and put myself in the best position to be a gold medalist at the end of it,” Norman said.

Norman said that this was one of her fastest swimming and cycling events yet, even though she was overtaken during the cycling event.

“I knew that there were strong cyclists in the field and my cycling had come a long way, but there were still stronger cyclists,” Norman said. “And so I knew I was just going to have to hold them off as long as possible.”

During the last lap of the running event, Norman said she knew she wasn’t making up enough ground and made silver her goal.

She crossed the finish line only 40 seconds behind the first-place runner.