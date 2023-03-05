DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Ohio leaders have commented after several cars of a Norfolk Southern train went off the rails in Springfield.

Senator Sherrod Brown spoke out about the event, pushing for policy changes to keep Ohioans safe.

“Sandusky, Steubenville, East Palestine, and now Springfield – four Norfolk Southern derailments in less than five months because this corporation has been more concerned with its profit margin than with Ohioans’ safety. Ohio communities should not be forced to live in fear of another disaster. It’s unacceptable – it’s why we must pass my bipartisan Railway Safety Act with Senator Vance, now,” Brown said in a release.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine posted the news on Twitter and announced that he spoke to President Biden concerning the event.

“Late this afternoon an @nscorp train derailed in Clark County. We don’t believe hazardous materials were involved. @OhioEPA, @Ohio_EMA, &@OSHP are on scene supporting first responders. President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg called me to offer help from the federal government.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg confirmed this information in his own tweet.

“I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route.”