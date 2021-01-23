Ohio National Guard security aid bill tallies $1.2 million

Ohio state troopers provide security at the Ohio Statehouse as armed protestors look on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio National Guard says the cost of providing security both in Ohio and Washington after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach was about $1.2 million.

Stephanie Beougher is a spokeswoman for the Ohio guard. She says active-duty costs for personnel at the Statehouse were just over $1 million.

Travel costs moving guard members both within the state and sending them to the Washington area for inauguration duty ran about $162,000.

Gov. Mike DeWine activated about 1,000 Guard members for duty in and around the U.S. Capitol and about 500 to provide security for potential protests at the Ohio Statehouse.