Ohio National Guard security aid bill tallies $1.2 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio National Guard says the cost of providing security both in Ohio and Washington after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach was about $1.2 million.
Stephanie Beougher is a spokeswoman for the Ohio guard. She says active-duty costs for personnel at the Statehouse were just over $1 million.
Travel costs moving guard members both within the state and sending them to the Washington area for inauguration duty ran about $162,000.
Gov. Mike DeWine activated about 1,000 Guard members for duty in and around the U.S. Capitol and about 500 to provide security for potential protests at the Ohio Statehouse.