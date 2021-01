Ohio state troopers provide security at the Ohio Statehouse as armed protestors look on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

(WKBN) – Members of the Ohio National Guard have completed their assignment for Inauguration Day duties in Ohio and Washington, D.C.

Fifteen hundred additional members were activated for the event — 500 in Columbus and 1,000 in D.C. All of them are back home now.

In all, there were more than 26,000 members of the National Guard on duty in Washington last week.